Federal prosecutors charge Club Q shooter with 50 hate crimes
Federal prosecutors on Tuesday filed 74 charges against the convicted shooter who killed five people and injured 19 others at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ club in 2022 — including 50 hate crime charges.
Anderson Lee Aldrich, now 23, is already serving life in prison without the chance of parole. That sentence came in June when the shooter took a plea deal, pleading guilty to five counts of first-degree murder and 46 counts of attempted first-degree murder. At the same time, Aldrich pleaded no contest to bias-motivated crimes, Colorado's term for hate crimes.
Hate crime charges at the federal level can carry a death penalty — something state prosecutors said they welcomed, following the sentencing earlier this year.
According to court documents, Aldrich is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns. However, during the June 26 sentencing, 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen said there was no evidence Aldrich had identified as non-binary before the shooting. Allen said he believed the pronoun change was a ruse to avoid bias-motivated charges.
Five people were killed in the November 2022 shooting - Raymond Green Vance, 22, Daniel Aston, 28, Ashley Paugh, 35, Derrick Rump, 38, and Kelly Loving, 40. An additional 17 patrons at the bar were shot.
The shooter is currently being housed in the Wyoming State Penitentiary, a move the Department of Corrections said was due to safety concerns surrounding the high-profile case. According to the Wyoming Department of Corrections website, the facility houses male offenders.
Editor's note: An earlier headline misstated the implications of the federal charges.
