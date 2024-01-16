Federal prosecutors charge Club Q shooter with 50 hate crimes

Federal prosecutors on Tuesday filed 74 charges against the convicted shooter who killed five people and injured 19 others at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ club in 2022 — including 50 hate crime charges.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, now 23, is already serving life in prison without the chance of parole. That sentence came in June when the shooter took a plea deal, pleading guilty to five counts of first-degree murder and 46 counts of attempted first-degree murder. At the same time, Aldrich pleaded no contest to bias-motivated crimes, Colorado's term for hate crimes.

Hate crime charges at the federal level can carry a death penalty — something state prosecutors said they welcomed, following the sentencing earlier this year.