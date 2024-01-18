New homeowners find body parts in a Grand Junction home

KDVR and Western Slope Now reported that new homeowners discovered the body parts in a freezer at the recently sold house. An autopsy completed on Jan. 17 concluded the remains were a head and hands belonging to an unknown person, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and there “is no ongoing threat” to the community, the agency said.

In the days since the discovery, the news created a buzz as it spread throughout the western Colorado community, especially after a post by Grand Junction blogger Anne Landman. National news sources picked up the story shortly after.

Sheriff’s officials said they’re testing the remains and working to identify them. The agency also asked anyone with information about the case to call investigator Kandyce Stuckenschneider at (970) 244-3266.