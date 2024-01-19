Pueblo coroner identifies victim found in creek last week. Police say homicide suspect arrested with severed hand in his pocket

A man suspected of killing a woman in Pueblo had a severed hand in his pocket when he was arrested, according to police.

Solomon Martinez, a security guard, was arrested at work on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of the woman, whose body was discovered in a creek Jan. 10, the Pueblo Chieftain reported this week.

An officer found the hand in a plastic bag inside a chest pocket of his jacket, according to Martinez's arrest affidavit, and police believe it belonged to the woman.

Martinez, 26, allegedly told police it had been in his jacket for two days but denied killing the woman.

An unidentified witness, described as the friend of Martinez's roommate, told police that Martinez drove to Fountain Creek and dragged what appeared to be a woman's body down to the creek bed, according to the affidavit.

The victim has been identified as Renee Portillos, 47, of Pueblo by the coroner's office. The coroner said her body was discovered in Fountain Creek near Montebello and Mohawk roads.

Martinez is represented by lawyers from the state public defender's office, which does not comment on its cases.

Stephanie Rivera contributed to this report.