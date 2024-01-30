Amtrak train derails in northeast Colorado following collision with truck

An Amtrak train carrying 69 passengers derailed in Keenesburg, about 45 minutes northeast of Denver, Monday evening following a collision with a truck.

The train, which was traveling along the California Zephyr route towards Chicago, decoupled after hitting a truck that was obstructing the tracks, according to Amtrak. All passenger cars remained upright and no serious injuries were reported.

The California Zephyr route runs between Chicago and Emeryville in the San Francisco Bay Area. In addition to the train that derailed, a Zephyr train headed in the opposite direction ended its route in Nebraska so work crews could address the situation in Colorado. Amtrack has not announced any further delays or cancellations related to the incident.

Keenesburg police and Weld County Sheriff’s Department officials were not able to be reached for comment. Amtrak did not wish to comment further on the incident.

This is a developing story and may be updated.