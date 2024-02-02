A bowling alley, a steam power plant, and even a museum are Colorado’s newest ‘Most Endangered Places’

Endangered: Costilla County Mission Churches in the San Luis Valley

Courtesy: Colorado Preservation, Inc. Costilla County Mission Churches in the San Luis Valley, like Capilla de Viejo San Acacio seen here, are among the sites added to this year's list of Colorado's Most Endangered Places.

Churches were at the heart of the community in Costilla County in the San Luis Valley in the 19th century. Nine churches owned by the Diocese of Pueblo are in various stages of deterioration. Three have been condemned, including one where the bell tower is no longer stable.

“These churches, parishes, and irrigation ditches, they embody communal living in the San Luis Valley. And for generations, the Valley's residents have relied on these assets and their local community to survive,” said Peterson.

Endangered: Kit Carson Museum Complex in Bent County

Courtesy: Colorado Preservation, Inc. The barracks building, part of the Kit Carson Museum Complex, is among the locations added to the list of Colorado's Most Endangered Places. It is believed to be the last standing building directly linked to the underrepresented and under-researched Jamaican presence in Colorado.

More than a former museum, the complex represents various aspects of Colorado's history. The first building in the complex was built in 1876 to serve as the Bent County jail. An additional structure built in the 1940s was used for a prisoner-of-war camp for German officers during World War II.

The building that housed the barracks is believed to be the last standing building connected to Jamaican farmers who were brought to the US through a guest worker program. The buildings were used as the Las Animas museum from 1961 through 2009.

Endangered: Valmont School in Boulder County

Courtesy: Colorado Preservation, Inc. The Valmont School in Boulder County was built in 1911. It represents the ornamental concrete block structure of Harmon S. Palmer. It is now on Colorado's Most Endangered Places list.

Built in 1911, the Valmont School had two rooms where students attended class through 9th grade. The school also served as a community center. The school closed in 1951 as nearby school districts consolidated.

The building represents the concrete block architecture patented by Harmon S. Palmer in Colorado in 1899. His concrete block machine mass-produced hollow concrete blocks used in construction. The school is one of the only buildings still standing in the town of Valmont.

Endangered: Victor Bowling Alley in Teller County

Courtesy: Colorado Preservation, Inc. The exterior of the Victor Bowling Alley in Victor, Colo. Stephen and Bee Morgan bought it in 2020 and hope to restore it and make it part of a family-friendly renaissance of the town. The bowling alley has been added to the list of Colorado's Most Endangered Places.

The Victor Bowling Alley was originally a grocery store, built in the year 1900 after a fire destroyed a twelve-block area of the town’s business district in 1899. It was converted into a four-lane bowling alley in the 1930s and is one of the only bowling alleys that still features manual pinsetters.

Filmmaker Stephen and Bee Morgan bought the bowling alley in 2020 with the hope of restoring it and creating a family-friendly entertainment area in what was once the town’s red light district.

Endangered: Zuni Steam Power Plant in Denver County

Courtesy: Colorado Preservation, Inc. The Zuni steam power plant in Denver was built in 1901. It has been added to the list of Colorado's Most Endangered Places. The city and neighborhood groups are hoping to prevent its demolition.

The Zuni steam power plant opened in 1901 in Denver’s Sun Valley neighborhood. Over the decades, it was used in various capacities, including to provide steam heat to downtown Denver from 2015 until 2019.

In 2020, Xcel Energy was planning to demolish the plant. However, the Denver City Council later asked the company to halt demolition in order to get input from the community and to consider preservation opportunities.