Unaffiliated voters won’t be blocked from open primaries in Colorado this June, judge rules
Colorado is set to once again hold “semi-open” primary elections this June, with unaffiliated voters free to participate in either the Democratic or Republican nomination contests, after a judge’s ruling on Friday.
The Colorado Republican Party had attempted to block those voters from helping to choose its candidates. In a lawsuit against the Secretary of State, the party claimed that allowing non-party members to influence Republican primaries is a Constitutional violation.
But Chief U.S. District Judge Philip A. Brimmer rejected that argument in his recent 33-page order. Following two days of hearings, Brimmer ruled that the Republicans had failed to “establish a likelihood of success on the merits.”
Brimmer declined to issue a preliminary injunction that would have barred unaffiliated voters from the June 25 primary, which will determine both parties’ candidates for Congress and the statehouse.
The semi-open primary system was established when voters approved Prop. 108 in 2016, and it’s been used in the three major election cycles since 2018.
The case can still proceed, but Brimmer’s ruling signals that Republicans have both lost the initial battle and may have a tough time winning in the long run. However, they can also appeal this ruling to a higher court. State GOP Chairman Dave Williams didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The state’s presidential primary, which is separate from the state primary, is set for March 5.
