Unaffiliated voters won’t be blocked from open primaries in Colorado this June, judge rules

Colorado is set to once again hold “semi-open” primary elections this June, with unaffiliated voters free to participate in either the Democratic or Republican nomination contests, after a judge’s ruling on Friday.

The Colorado Republican Party had attempted to block those voters from helping to choose its candidates. In a lawsuit against the Secretary of State, the party claimed that allowing non-party members to influence Republican primaries is a Constitutional violation.

But Chief U.S. District Judge Philip A. Brimmer rejected that argument in his recent 33-page order. Following two days of hearings, Brimmer ruled that the Republicans had failed to “establish a likelihood of success on the merits.”