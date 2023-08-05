Colorado Republicans reject rule change that would have made it easier to close GOP primary, leaving out unaffiliated voters

During a meeting Saturday Colorado Republicans rejected a rule change that would have made it easier for the party to formally opt out of Colorado's current semi-open primary system.

The GOP central committee met in Castle Rock to decide whether absences during a future meeting would be counted as “yes” votes for opting out. The proposed rule change divided Republicans, some said it was unconstitutional and illegal to count an absence as “yes”, others said it made sense and would help prevent people from boycotting the upcoming vote altogether.

At issue is the role unaffiliated voters hold in Colorado’s primaries. Unaffiliated voters now make up the state’s largest voting block and are allowed to vote in either the Republican or Democratic primary contests.

Republican state party chair Dave Williams said Republicans have a constitutional right to select their own nominees.

“The current unconstitutional open primary scheme allows for Democrats, and other leftwing groups, to interfere in our primary nomination outcomes so they can weaken our general election prospects,” he said in an email to party members leading up to Saturday’s discussion.

Williams argues that Proposition 108, which voters approved in 2016, is unconstitutional. The initiative requires major political parties to allow unaffiliated voters to participate in primary elections. It also includes an opt-out clause for parties, if three-fourths of a party’s central committee agrees.

Advocates of opting out say getting three-fourths of the Republican central committee to agree is nearly impossible because the threshold is so high and it would require almost all of the members to attend an in-person meeting.