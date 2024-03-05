Trump, Biden easily carry Colorado’s presidential primaries

Donna Shugrue, who also voted for Trump said she doesn’t love the former president, but she does trust him.

“I don't care if people don't like Donald Trump,” said the longtime Colorado Springs resident. “I'm not sure he would be my best friend under any circumstances, but he did a wonderful job for our country and look where we're at now.”

Still, Trump’s margin was not quite as commanding in Colorado as in many other Super Tuesday states.

Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley took around a third of the vote, finishing 34-to-63 against Trump in preliminary results.

Political watchers had expected Haley to do relatively well here. As the state has skewed bluer in recent years, Republican primary voters have generally gone for their more moderate options. In the runup to the 2022 midterms, primary voters rejected the further right candidates in every statewide race.

Drew Johnson, an unaffiliated voter from Colorado Springs who chose Haley in the primary, said his concerns about Trump motivated him to cast his Republican ballot this year.

“Very happy to be an independent and have the option to vote either way,” Johnson said. “I saw the opportunity to vote for Nikki Haley. Anything to resist Trump.”

Haley’s campaign seemed to hope for an inroad in Colorado too; she made time for a quick rally in the state last month.

While there are still more votes to be counted, Haley did about as well here as she did in Virginia and Massachusetts.

Her finish in Colorado was enough to secure some of the state’s 37 delegates to the Republican National Convention, but the exact split between her and Trump will be calculated by party officials.