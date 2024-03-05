Colorado Springs home sales back on the rise, along with new listings and prices

Also, new listings in February were 1,142, compared to 976 the previous year and the median price is up more than $15,000 over February, to $455,950. The price also rose from January to February by more than $5,000

All of this is good for sellers, though highlights remain for buyers. For instance, homes are still sitting on the market for more than 50 days on average.

Also, atypical financing options have been gaining favor among lenders, such as interest rate buy-down plans.