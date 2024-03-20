Drug bust in Trinidad leads to seizure of more than $2.25 million in fentanyl and methamphetamine

Police in Trinidad have seized more than 100 pounds of drugs during a traffic stop on Interstate 25 Tuesday. Authorities have not said why the vehicle was stopped, but a K9 officer sniffed around the vehicle and alerted police to narcotics. Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and found an estimated street value of $2.25 million in suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine.

According to police, around 330,000 suspected fentanyl pills were seized. Authorities say the pills and other drugs were en route to locations in Colorado.

One person, Bartolo Rodriquez, was arrested. He's being held on a $50,000 bond in the Las Animas County Jail and faces felony charges related to possession and distribution of drugs.

The stop comes weeks after another traffic stop in the same area resulted in the confiscation of a million dollars worth of drugs. According to Trinidad police, officers found nearly 38 pounds of fentanyl pills in that stop. Two people were arrested.

Last year, authorities seized nearly 1000 pounds of fentanyl in Colorado.