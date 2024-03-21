Colorado Arts Spotlight: Things to know and do around the state March 22 -24

The Esquire Theatre in Denver, which has been entertaining audiences since Buster Keaton and Charlie Chaplin were on the big screen, is set to close this summer. Meanwhile, Landmark, the chain that operates the 96-year-old theater, said its other cinemas in the area, including the Mayan Theatre, Chez Artiste, and The Landmark at Greenwood Village, will remain open.

The owners of the Esquire Theatre building at East 6th Avenue and Downing have decided not to demolish it. Instead, they have received authorization from the Denver Landmark Preservation Commission to convert the existing building into upscale office, restaurant, and retail spaces, under an Adaptive Reuse Plan. The theater is set to go dark on July 17.

Friday, March 22

Noises Off, the latest production from the Arvada Center Theatre, opens Friday. This play-within-a-play centers around a touring troupe's disastrous production, and features flying sardines, physical comedy, behind-the-scenes shenanigans, and embarrassing situations.

Noises Off runs March 22 through May 5 at the Arvada Center.

Red Shadows - The Crisis of Missing & Murdered Indigenous Relatives, curated by Danielle SeeWalker, showcases a collection of multidisciplinary works created by Indigenous artists. The exhibition at Lafayette's Collective Community Arts Center aims to raise awareness about the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives (MMIR) crisis that affects Native American communities across the United States, both on and off reservations, as well as beyond its borders.

Red Shadows - The Crisis of Missing & Murdered Indigenous Relatives on display March 20 through May 19 at The Collective Community Arts Center in Lafayette. Opening reception Friday, March 22 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 23

Geek Parties Reader's Theater presents a Variety Show with Open Mic, Saturday at Grand Junction’s Edgewater Brewing. Participants are encouraged to present original artwork, a book they enjoy reading aloud, a play, a skit, an instrument, or a favorite poem. Pieces for all audiences will be up first, while anything with a content warning or mature theme will follow after a brief intermission. Space on the stage is limited, so participants can — but don’t have to — sign up online.

Geek Get-togethers Reader's Theater Open Mic Variety Show at Edgewater Brewing, Saturday, March 23 from 4 to 6 p.m. in Grand Junction

The Colorado Railroad Museum will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the California Zephyr. That route, which winds through Colorado, is regarded as one of the most scenic in the world and inspired the invention of the Vista Dome train car. Saturday’s celebration includes the re-christening of the "Dome Car Monument," which was originally installed along the Zephyr’s route through Glenwood Canyon. The museum will also offer train rides, tours of two of the locomotives that originally pulled the Zephyr, and screenings of documentaries on the facility’s new video wall.

California Zephyr 75th Anniversary Celebration, Saturday, March 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Colorado Railroad Museum in Golden.

The Denver Art Museum's new Dream Studio offers a Demonstrating Artist program on Saturday, allowing museum visitors to watch the creative process in action. Being a first-generation Mongolian American migrant, Colorado artist Tsogo Mijid writes that he experiences a life of duality, where the opposing cultural values of his Eastern and Western identities constantly clash and fuse. He invites visitors to connect with him and make art of their own in the studio.

Tsogo Mijid will be at work in the Denver Art Museum’s Hamilton Building's Dream Studio on Level 1 from 12 to 3pm Saturday. The studio, on Level 1 of DAM’s Hamilton Building, is accessible via general admission, which is free for museum members and youth 18 and under.

Courtesy of the Denver Art Museum The Denver Art Museum's new Dream Studio.

Sunday, March 24

Chefs, foodies, and culinary enthusiasts will come together Sunday for the American Culinary Federation-Pikes Peak Chapter Passport 2024 event at the Broadmoor Cheyenne Lodge in Colorado Springs. It’s an opportunity to experience a diverse range of flavors as renowned chefs showcase their skills. Attendees can also learn new cooking techniques and stay up-to-date with the latest culinary trends.

The American Culinary Federation-Pikes Peak Chapter’s Passport 2024 event is Sunday, March 24 from 4 - 7 p.m. at the Broadmoor Cheyenne Lodge in Colorado Springs.

All Weekend

There’s trouble in River City, but not Jefferson County, as Performance Now Theatre Company and the Lakewood Cultural Center team up to present "The Music Man," the 1957 musical comedy written by Meredith Willson and nominated for six Tony Awards.

“The Music Man” runs from March 22 through April 7 at the Lakewood Cultural Center.

Other arts and culture events around Colorado

