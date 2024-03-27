Building partially collapses in downtown Cañon City

A building in downtown Cañon City partially collapsed late Tuesday afternoon. Portions of a first and second floor exterior wall broke away from the building, according to the Cañon City Area Fire Protection District. The collapse happened on Main Street — which runs parallel to U.S. Highway 50 — toward the west side of downtown.

Officials with the city and Fremont County have secured utilities in the building and are providing lighting for scene security. A structural engineer will determine what's necessary for repairs after the building is "hopefully stabilized in the coming days," the fire district said in a social media post.

Authorities say the cause is under investigation, but there are no injuries reported.

At least one business, Atomic Vapor, is closed until officials say it's safe to return.