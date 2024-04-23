Denver Broncos introduce new uniforms for first time since 1997

The Denver Broncos unveiled new uniforms Monday with their first major changes since 1997. The “Mile High Collection” maintains the current helmet logo and features a total of 10 uniform combinations, four jerseys and three helmets.

The collection is full of Easter Eggs for Colorado fans, including "5280" emblazoned on the helmet bumpers, a font used on the back nameplates that's a nod to national parks signage, and a triangle label as the the outer neck tag inspired by the iconography of summit markers.

The team is also introducing a throwback orange uniform that includes the legacy blue “D” helmet, paying tribute to the Orange Crush era and the Broncos' first Super Bowl appearance in 1977.

Former linebacker Randy Gradishar will become the first member of the Orange Crush enshrined in Canton when he's inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in July.

Gradishar was featured in a video alongside star cornerback Patrick Surtain II introducing the collection.

The rest of the collection uses the Broncos' current helmet logo and colors — sunset orange (home), summit white (away) and midnight navy (alternate) — along with metallic satin helmets in navy for both home and away games and white (alternate).

“As we honor the championship tradition of the Broncos, we’re also committed to innovation and growth during such a transformative time in franchise history,” team president Damani Leech said. “Our new uniforms — the Mile High Collection — boldly integrate elements of our past, present and future while paying tribute to Colorado and the Rocky Mountain Region we proudly call home.”