Here’s your 20% discount code to see guitarist MILOŠ with Les Violons du Roy

Guitarist Miloš Karadaglić became a worldwide sensation in 2011 with his debut release, "Mediterráneo.” See him perform a plethora of baroque favorites with Quebec’s famed Les Violins du Roy on Thursday, May 9th at the Newman Center on the campus of the University of Denver.

MILOŠ began playing guitar at the age of eight in his homeland of Montenegro. By the time he was a teenager, war surrounded his country. He successfully applied for admission to London’s Royal Academy of Music where he has lived ever since.

In 2016 BBC Music Magazine included him in their list of ‘Six of the Best Classical Guitarists of the past century’.

MILOŠ and Les Violins du Roy perform one night only as part of the Friends of Chamber Music Series at DU's Newman Center.

