A bill to ban the sale of ‘assault weapons’ in Colorado has reached the end of its road

An effort to ban the sale and transfer of so-called assault weapons in Colorado will come to an end Tuesday, at least for this year.

The main sponsor of the bill is Democratic Sen. Julie Gonzales of Denver. In a text message to CPR News, Gonzales said that she will ask for it to be voted down in committee on Tuesday, an action known in legislative jargon as ‘postponing indefinitely.’

“After thoughtful conversations with my Senate colleagues, I decided that more conversations need to take place outside of the pressure cooker of the Capitol during the last weeks of the legislative session,” wrote Gonzales.

HB24-1292 defined an assault weapon as a semi-automatic rifle with any of a long list of attributes or accessories. The bill would have allowed people to keep the weapons they already own but would have made acquiring new ones in Colorado illegal.

It passed the House earlier this spring on a vote of 35 to 27, with eight Democrats joining Republicans in opposition. It faced a tougher road in the Senate.

It was assigned to be heard by the State Veterans and Military Affairs Committee, where Democrats have a one-vote advantage. One of the committee’s Democratic members, Sen. Tom Sullivan, is among the legislature’s most prominent voices for stricter gun laws. But he has long been skeptical that an assault weapons ban would have a meaningful impact and told CPR News he could be considered a swing vote on the issue.

Democratic Rep. Meg Froelich of Denver is sponsoring several gun bills this session with Sullivan this session. She acknowledged the ban is a thorny policy.

“I think it has always had a difficult path because the arguments against a ban are policy arguments, but the arguments for it are from the heart,” said Froelich. “The reality of the upper chamber where there’s a significant number of folks who don’t agree with the policy.”

Froelich said she’s focusing on enforcement of existing gun laws.

The effort to ban sales of assault weapons has slowly crept forward in the legislature. The idea was discussed for many years without being introduced. When it did finally make it into a bill last session, the proposal failed in its first committee.