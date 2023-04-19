Hundreds testify at the first hearing for the Colorado assault weapons ban, which is unlikely to pass

But it must first get through the House Judiciary Committee, where just three Democratic no votes will be enough to defeat it.

“It's just hard to look at the math,” she said, noting that important legislative achievements often take years to pass.

In a final effort to win support, Epps is offering to significantly limit the scope of her bill

As introduced, the bill defines an assault weapon as a “semiautomatic rifle” that uses detachable magazines and has one of a number of features, such as a pistol grip, folding stock, barrel shroud or threaded barrel, among others. It would ban the sale of certain .50 caliber rifles, semi-automatic pistols, shotguns with revolving cylinders and semiautomatic shotguns, with various conditions for each type of firearm.

Under the amendment Epps said she would likely propose this evening, most of those provisions would be removed, reducing the bill to a ban on bump stocks, an accessory that allows a shooter to rapidly fire multiple rounds from semi-automatic weapons after an initial trigger pull. The Trump administration outlawed bump stocks in 2018 after a gunman used them to kill 60 people and wound hundreds more at an outdoor music festival in Las Vegas.

“I was shocked, a little disappointed,” said Jane Dougherty of Epps’ decision to water down the bill. Dougherty lives in Littleton and has been a staunch advocate for stricter gun laws ever since her sister, Mary Sherlach, was killed in the Sandy Hook mass shooting.

Dougherty blamed House leadership for assigning the bill to a committee it couldn’t get out of.

Kelly Murphy, with the grassroots group Moms Demand Action which has pushed for tougher gun laws, said she was also blindsided by the likely changes to the bill. Her family has been touched repeatedly by gun violence. Her two children survived the 2019 STEM School shooting, and one of her siblings shot three people, including another family member. Murphy said she wanted to see the committee vote on the original assault weapons ban and criticized Democrats who have questioned its effectiveness.

“I think that they fully know that this would save lives and they're just being scared. They're just scared. They're afraid of what a ban will do to their seat and their position.”

Epps’ proposed amendment also came as a surprise to at least one member of the Judiciary Committee, who was happy about the change.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News The House Judiciary Committee held its first hearing April 19, 2023, on HB23-1230, a bill that proposes to prohibit assault weapons in Colorado. Rep. Elisabeth Epps, above, and Sen. Rhonda Fields, both Democrats, are the prime sponsors of the measure.

“To narrow the bill to something that's already banned under federal law, that's a victory,” said Republican state Rep. Matt Soper of Delta. “I'd rather see the bill killed. That would be a greater victory.”

Soper said he still intends to vote against the bill, in any form.

The future of the federal bump stock ban is uncertain. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans recently struck down the rule, while other appeals courts have upheld it, meaning the issue will likely be decided by the U.S. Supreme Court.

With Colorado Democrats in the process of passing their most significant slate of gun legislation in a decade, the watering down, and possible defeat, of the assault weapons ban is a rare bright spot for gun rights supporters.

“I think maybe this is a bridge too far, finally,” said Republican House Minority Leader Mike Lynch.

He blasted Epps for encouraging people to still testify in favor of a full assault weapons ban, even though she planned to, in his words, “gut her own bill.”

“So now we're really just wasting people's time because what the people thought they were coming here to testify on is no longer what they're coming to testify on. It’s a weird game that's being played here, but it doesn't do much for the people of Colorado,” Lynch said.

Hearing brings out many directly impacted by gun violence

The first witness to testify Wednesday was Patrick Pethybridge, a senior at East High School in Denver and one of the many students who came to participate in the committee hearing. Pethybridge said he was inspired to come by the recent violence at his school.

Earlier this year, 16-year-old student Luis Garcia was fatally shot just outside of East. Then, just weeks later, 17-year-old student Austin Lyle shot and severely injured two administrators while they were patting him down. Lyle fled and later took his own life.

Pethybridge said Lyle was in his fourth-grade class, and he took AP Spanish with Garcia, who he described as helpful to other classmates.

“All this gun violence is because of the fact that we have so much access to firearms in this country and we need to take small steps in order to reduce that access,” he told CPR News.

Pethybridge plans to attend CU Boulder in the fall and said the deaths of his fellow students have stained what was supposed to be the most exciting and impactful year of his high school career.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Denver East High School senior Patrick Pethybridge leaves a hearing after testifying before the House Judiciary Committee April 19, 2023, in support of HB23-1230, a bill that proposes to prohibit assault weapons in Colorado. The high school has been the scene of two shootings this year.

“My wanting to graduate high school comes not from the excitement of having completed all four years of high school, but wanting to escape the violence that has plagued these last few months of my high school years,” Pethybridge said.

Opponents said the measure would not deter criminals or solve the problem of gun violence and mass shootings. Sheriffs from Weld, Douglas, El Paso, and Mesa counties were among those who testified against the proposal.

“I'm just as disgusted as everyone else by seeing these mass shootings,” said Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly. He said his staff is on the front lines of gun violence every day. “But we must attack these problems without compromising individual rights by gradually and methodically chipping away at liberty under the guise of safety.”

Other witnesses argued that the bill is an exercise in futility, given that it would certainly face a legal challenge and the conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court has shown itself to be skeptical of gun regulations.

Original bill divided Democrats

While Democratic lawmakers have been generally unified behind the session’s other gun bills, the assault weapons ban has always faced an uphill course.

It was not included in the package of gun bills legislative leaders unveiled together in late February. And once it was finally introduced, it languished for more than a month before being scheduled for its first hearing.

House legislative leaders have continued to say they were undecided on whether they would back it if the bill made it to the floor.

House Speaker Julie McCluskie is from Dillon and represents a large stretch of the central mountains. She said she’s been getting a lot of feedback from her constituents and is trying to balance their many different views.

“In the more rural reaches (of the district), I hear a great deal of concern about the assault weapons ban,” she said earlier this week. “In my rural resort communities, I hear a great deal of support.”

Democratic state Rep. Marc Snyder of Manitou Springs, who sits on the House Judiciary Committee, said during the hearing that he worries about the implications of passing a ban in Colorado when many neighboring states have much less restrictive gun laws.

“Even if this passes all the way through and gets signed by the Governor, is it gonna have a meaningful effect on the availability of guns when you can just go to Wyoming or any neighboring state and get all the weapons you want?” he asked.

This is a developing story and will be updated