Grand Junction to retain mail processing facility, for now

The USPS is pausing its overhaul of West Slope mail delivery after another round of pushback in the United State Senate.

The plan to convert Grand Junction from a regional processing center to a local processing center was announced last month despite significant local resistance. The transition would mean that local mail for Grand Junction and other Western Colorado towns would be sent to Denver for processing before returning west for delivery. The change is a part of the larger United States Postal Service Delivering For America initiative that seeks to modernize mail delivery services and make the postal service sustainable.

Concern about the initiative isn’t limited to Grand Junction; the plan has drawn the ire of several members of Congress whose states would also see changes similar to what was proposed for Western Colorado.

“The nature of these changes creates concerns that local and rural service could be degraded,” a bipartisan group of lawmakers wrote in a letter to U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. “For example, USPS proposals to remove all outbound mail operations from local processing facilities seem to particularly harm local mail – since mail sent to a nearby locality would first have to go through a far-away processing facility, often in another state.”

Colorado’s Michael Bennet was among the senators to sign the May 8 letter. It was not the first time Bennet and other senators wrote opposing the changes.

DeJoy responded the next day in a letter to Sen. Gary Peters, a Michigan Democrat, writing: “In response to the concerns you and your colleagues have expressed, I will commit to pause any implementation of these moves at least until January 1, 2025. Even then, we will not advance these efforts without advising you of our plans to do so , and then only at a moderated pace of implementation.”

In a social media post on Tuesday Bennet said he was pleased with the delay and “I'll continue to work with USPS to ensure they address the potential effects on local mail delivery, especially in rural areas.”

This story will be updated.