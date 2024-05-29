Expect traffic as Kamala Harris gives the Air Force Academy graduation speech Thursday

If you’re headed to the Air Force Academy graduation Thursday morning — or just any place near the Academy — make sure you give yourself extra time to get there.

Besides the enhanced security to get onto campus in Colorado Springs, officials say traffic in the area will likely be heavy and delayed.

And it's only because of a lot of people trying to get to the Academy for graduation. One of those guests is Vice President Kamala Harris, who is giving the commencement speech.

Depending on how she gets to the ceremony, her motorcade could get on I-25. That would mean long delays — or complete stoppages of traffic — on the highway.

Last year, when President Joe Biden gave the commencement speech at the Air Force Academy graduation, traffic was stopped completely on I-25 both before and after his arrival and departure.

After she gives the speech, Harris will tour Peterson Space Force Base and get a briefing.