Colorado politicians react to Trump guilty verdict

Updated at 5:34 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

Reactions from Colorado’s politicians and congressional candidates to former President Donald Trump’s guilty verdict are falling along predictably partisan lines.

Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert called the jury’s verdict “election interference” on the social media site X.

“As we all knew, this was ALWAYS about election interference and stopping President Trump from winning his rightful re-election to the White House. The American people see through the Democrat games and know this is a sham verdict,” she wrote.

Boebert, an ardent Trump supporter, went to Manhattan to attend part of his hush money trial earlier this month, missing votes on the House floor later that day. After the verdict, she also quickly sent out a fundraising email bashing the trial as a “sham” and a “scam.”

Colorado chair GOP Dave Williams, who is also running the GOP primary for the 5th Congressional District, criticized what he described as a “rigged” verdict in an email from the party account.

“This is a constitutional crisis and another troubling example of the weaponization of the legal system against law-abiding citizens. This entire process, from start to verdict, has been rigged and a disgraceful political maneuver by desperate Democrats who know crooked Joe Biden is losing the 2024 election,” wrote Williams.

Numerous other Republican congressional hopefuls were also quick to weigh in on the verdict via posts on X.

“We now have a two-tiered justice system, depending upon your politics. It's shameful, and is NOT the justice system I served as a cop. Like many Americans, this process and verdict motivates me more than ever to defeat Joe Biden,” wrote state Rep. Gabe Evans, who is running for the GOP nomination in the 8th Congressional District.

In the third congressional district race, candidate Jeff Hurd called it "a sad day for America" and said the verdict will only divide the country further. His fellow candidate, Stephen Varela, called the verdict "tragic" and a mockery of the justice system. Russ Andrews, who's also running for the Republican nomination in the district wrote, “these scam trials are a desperate attempt by the Democrats to shift focus from their own failures. It is an outrage.”

Trump was found guilty on all counts by a Manhattan jury of falsifying records to cover up hush money payments to avoid a sex scandal before his 2016 election.

Dave DieterCPR News The scene outside the courthouse in Manhattan, N.Y., after Donald Trump was found guilty by a jury on 34 criminal felony counts, May 30, 2024.

Colorado Democrats pointed to the verdict as evidence that no one, including a former president, is above the law.

“The wheels of justice turn slowly, but they do turn. No one is above the law, and today’s ruling is a step towards ensuring that no American can exploit our legal system for personal gain,” said Democratic Rep. Diana DeGette in a statement. She also praised the jurors for doing their civic duty.

"No one is above the law," tweeted Gov. Jared Polis. "Coloradans have faith in our justice system and the guilty convictions from a jury of his peers show the former President lacks the moral capacity to lead our country."

The head of the Colorado Democratic Party, Shad Murib, reacted to the verdict with a wider attack against the presumed Republican presidential nominee, “Donald Trump's grievance campaign is a dangerous threat to our country given his pledge to be a dictator 'on day one', give the wealthy even bigger handouts, and strip away our freedoms."

Trisha Calvarese, who is running as the Democratic nominee in the special election to fill the rest of former Congressman Ken Buck’s final term, as well as in the Democratic primary to represent the district in the next Congress, said on social media, “Say it with me. No one is above the law.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.