ExpressToll customers can use their passes in neighboring states starting Sunday

There’s good news this weekend for Colorado travelers who use an ExpressToll transponder to pay their tolls.

The E-470 Public Highway Authority announced this week that, starting Sunday, ExpressToll passes will be accepted when driving through Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas.

The states’ toll agencies reached an agreement to form a body they call the Central United States Interoperability Hub.

According to the group, the Northwest Parkway in Colorado is not part of the Central Hub yet, but it will be added sometime in the future.

The hub’s system also works in reverse, meaning toll transponders from Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas will also work in Colorado.

ExpressToll transponders allow people to load money into an account for use on tolls, allowing them to continue driving without needing to grab a ticket or pay later via bills mailed to their homes.