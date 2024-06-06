New Colorado law blocks major election changes, but Polis promises to respect ‘will of voters’

An effort to fundamentally change Colorado’s election system faces a significant new legal obstacle created by Democratic lawmakers.

The supporters of Initiative 310, which would institute ranked choice voting and eliminate partisan primaries for Colorado elections, are just beginning to gather signatures from voters. But even if they succeed in passing the measure this November, their ultimate goal may be delayed or blocked by a law signed by Gov. Jared Polis Thursday.

The new law includes strict new requirements about when — and whether — the state can ever adopt the changes proposed in Initiative 310. But even as he signed the law, the governor promised to obey the will of the voters and to ensure that the ballot measure is enacted within four years, assuming it passes.

Under the bill Polis just signed, ranked choice voting and “all candidate” primaries can’t be instituted unless local governments in numerous Colorado counties independently decide to make similar changes first. So, even if voters approve the big election changes this November, there’s little chance that the state could legally implement those changes anytime soon.

The delaying provision was added at the eleventh hour to a much broader bill. The bill also contains numerous tweaks and changes to help Colorado clerks prepare for the upcoming election. In a statement, Polis said that he was signing the new law because he supported those other goals.

“SB24-210 contains important provisions to ensure the safe, efficient, and trustworthy administration of the 2024 and future elections, and I appreciate collaboration from bipartisan legislators, county clerks, and other interested parties on those aspects of the law,” he wrote.

However, the governor went on to criticize the way that the law could outflank the ranked-choice voting proposal. He said the blocking amendment was added at the last minute and without proper input from stakeholders.

Polis essentially promised to respect the decision that voters make this November. He wrote that if the measure passes, lawmakers should take steps to ensure it can be implemented by 2028 (two years after the initiative says it should be in place). Essentially, even as he signed the new law, he said he would work to override part of it.

Polis wrote that if Initiative 310 passes this fall, it “will be essential to reconcile the [newly signed election] bill with the [election reform ballot] measure and to take prompt and good faith actions to successfully implement the will of the voters.”

Democratic Rep. Emily Sirota said she had introduced the delaying amendment because of concerns from county clerks and others about implementing such a big change so quickly.

“We are being responsible in the way that this gets rolled out if, in fact, it does pass at the ballot,” she said in an earlier interview. “It's not creating roadblocks for ranked-choice voting, it is just rolling it out in a more responsible way, so that our clerks have time to learn and to adapt.”

The delaying amendment was introduced late in the legislative session and passed in less than a minute, with no apparent objections or debate from any lawmakers.

In a statement, the campaign for Initiative 310 said it was disappointed by “today’s outcome,” and that it would continue fighting “in the courts, across the state, and at the ballot box,” for their cause.