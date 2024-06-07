Snowmelt and thunderstorms could bring hazardous water conditions to the Front Range

Parts of southern Colorado could see localized flooding this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Warm weather is rapidly melting the mountain snowpack. If that runoff meets heavy rain from thunderstorms, it could drive creeks and rivers over their banks.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is warning people not to go in the Arkansas River below Lake Pueblo because of rapidly fluctuating currents, surging water levels and cold water temperature.

“The tailwaters below the dam are a popular place to fish and tube,” said Joe Stadterman, CPW’s park manager at Lake Pueblo in a statement. “But this is not a safe time for any activities in the water. Everyone should wait until this river advisory is lifted and the flows are back to normal.”

Steadman wants even those fishing from the banks to wear life jackets as a precaution.

On Friday, Boulder County officials closed the North and South St. Vrain creeks in Lyons to tubing and single-occupant rafts. Kayaks and whitewater canoes are still allowed, but operators are urged to practice extreme caution. Clear Creek in Golden is also closed to swimming and tubing.

The Colorado Water Conservation Board reports that several rivers across northwest Colorado are at the Action Stage, meaning they’re running near the tops of their banks.

There have been 16 water-related deaths in Colorado so far this year, according to CPW data reported by the Colorado Springs Gazette. That’s already half of last year’s total deaths on state waterways and lakes.