Search and rescue underway on Arkansas River in La Junta as water levels remain dangerously high

A water rescue is underway in La Junta, officials said Wednesday morning. The Otero County Sheriff's Office and the La Junta Fire Department are conducting the search and swift water rescue, and they have requested additional air and water resources to assist them.

As of 7:30 a.m., authorities are not sure how many people may be missing. They have not shared any details about what prompted the rescue effort.

High water has triggered flood warnings for several days in Fremont and Pueblo counties. Those warnings led authorities to restrict water activities in Pueblo County earlier this week.

A flood warning for the Arkansas River in eastern Otero and western Bent counties began Tuesday night.

On social media Wednesday morning, Otero County Sheriff Shawn Mobley said the rescue is "a reminder that this time of year the river is running high and much faster than it appears and is clearly dangerous."