2 killed as twin-engine Cessna crashes in Steamboat Springs neighborhood

Two people were killed when a twin-engine Cessna airplane crashed into the West Acres Mobile Home Park near the Steamboat Springs airport Monday afternoon.

Officials said two trailers were engulfed in flames from the crash and others were damaged. All residents of the mobile home park were accounted for, police said in a social media post. The fire also burned several outbuildings.

Monday night, local officials announced the plane's pilot and a passenger died in the crash. The names of the victims were not immediately released.

The plane was believed to have taken off from Longmont and was on its way to Ogden, Utah, Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue said when it went down around 4:23 p.m. Witnesses reported the airplane appeared to have mechanical issues, according to fire officials.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.

This is the third small plane to crash in the state this month. On Sunday, two people were rescued after their plane went down alongside I-25 near Larkspur. And on June 7, a single engine Beechcraft 35 Bonanza crashed in a residential part of Arvada, killing one of the four people aboard.