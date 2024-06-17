Plane crashes in Steamboat Springs trailer park

Updated at 7:13 p.m. on June 17, 2024.

Another small plane has crashed in Colorado. The Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue said a Cessna 421 crashed into the West Acres Mobile Home Park at around 4:23 p.m Monday.

Officials said two trailers were engulfed in flames and others were damaged. Fire crews were on site to contain the blaze and asked people to avoid the area.

As of early Monday evening, there was no immediate information on potential injuries, but the department said on Facebook that all residents of the trailer park were accounted for. It is still unclear how many people were aboard the aircraft. Officials believe any passengers are likely to have died in the crash.

The fire department established a help line for people with family members living in the trailer park: 970-761-8889.

This is the third small plane to crash in the state this month.

This is a developing story.