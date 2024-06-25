Colorado Primary Election 2024: Live blog, results and updates

7 a.m.: Turnout so far lags other primary elections, big time

We’ll be getting updated turnout numbers as the day goes on, but as of Monday morning, the number of ballots returned statewide stood at 622,391, a turnout rate of just 16 percent.

That’s well behind turnout numbers at this point in the 2022 and 2000 primaries.

Of course turnout in primaries has a huge amount to do with how many contested races voters find on their ballots. Two years ago, every statewide office and one U.S. Senate seat were up. While the Democratic incumbents ran unchallenged, some of the Republican races were fiercely contested. In 2020, Democrats were picking a candidate to take on Republican Senator Cory Gardner and then little-known challenger Lauren Boebert pulled off a surprise upset against GOP Rep. Scott Tipton.

Courtesy of Colorado Secretary of State's Office State Primary Comparison Trend Line for 2020, 2022 and 2024.

This year, the only statewide race is a Democratic contest for at-large CU regent. Coloradans in half of the state’s eight congressional districts do have primaries on one or both sides, and there are numerous contests at the state legislative and local levels. But for many Coloradans, the options for both party primaries are pretty slim.

Of the ballots returned so far this year, just over half of them have been cast in Democratic contests, versus Republican ones. And more than half of the voters so far have been 65 years or older.

— Megan Verlee

6:30 a.m.: Congressional District 3 - The race to replace Boebert

Six Republicans are vying to take current Rep. Lauren Boebert’s seat in this wide open primary, now that the two-term incumbent has decided to try her luck on the other side of the state.

The candidates are:

Board of Education member Stephen Varela

Grand Junction attorney Jeff Hurd

Former state Rep. Ron Hanks

Durango businessman Lew Webb

Aspen financial advisor Russ Andrews

Delta County business owner Curtis McCrackin

The winner of the primary will take on Democrat Adam Frisch, who has clinched the nomination for the second time. Frisch made headlines after he came within 546 votes of defeating Boebert in 2022.

— Megan Verlee

6 a.m.: Congressional District 4 - Boebert gets all the headlines. What about the Democrats?

The fourth district is one of Colorado’s reddest, but that hasn’t deterred a number of Democrats from making a run. That party has a three-way contest going, between Trisha Calvarese, Ike McCorkle and John Padora Jr.

One thing to watch:

Do Democratic voters split their choices for the primary and the vacancy election? Trisha Calvarese isn’t just running in the primary. She was also nominated to be the Democratic candidate in the vacancy election to fill the last few months of Buck’s term. That means voters who chose the Democratic ballot will see her name twice. Will that give her a leg up in the primary race, or will voters make separate determinations?

— Megan Verlee

5:30 a.m.: Congressional District 4 - New district, same Boebert. What will voters make of the congresswoman’s seat switch?

There are six Republican candidates on the ballot in CO-4, but sometimes the field can feel like ‘Lauren Boebert vs. the other guys.’

That’s because, since the moment Boebert announced she was making a cross-state hop to run in a new district, the controversial congresswoman has dominated the coverage in the race to replace retired Rep. Ken Buck.

Voters, however, have a lot of choices in this headline race. The “other guys” in the field include:

Former radio host and parents’ rights activist Deborah Flora

State Rep. Richard Holtorf

State Rep. and former House Minority Leader Mike Lynch

Former state lawmaker and current Logan County Commissioner Jerry Sonnenberg

Businessman Peter Yu

Two things we are watching:

How the Republican votes split. With six candidates, it’s very likely that whoever wins will do it with a plurality, not a majority, of votes. In Boebert’s case, if she is victorious, her margin may indicate how enthusiastic GOP voters are to have her as their representative.

Which ballot will unaffiliated voters return? Unaffiliated voters get to choose which party’s primary they’ll participate in. With active races on both sides, which primary will they decide to have a say in? And, again, what does that indicate about the enthusiasm contest?

— Megan Verlee

Happy Primary Day, Colorado!

The polls are open from 7 a.m. this morning to 7 p.m. tonight. If you still need to drop off your ballot, register to vote or would just like to vote in person you can find your nearest drop boxes and voter center locations here.

Still need to fill out your ballot? Check out our primary voter guide here for information on our most competitive congressional races – including the 4th District which includes Lauren Boebert – and the statewide at-large Board of Regents race.

CPR will also be bringing you updates throughout the day from our reporters around the state. As soon as the polls close at 7 p.m. come back here for live results or if you’re streaming or on the road, find our live coverage at one of these stations.

— Steph Rivera