Colorado Primary Day 2020: Live Blog

Regardless of who captures the most votes today, one thing is already decided: Coloradans will be choosing between a white man in November. The state has never sent a female senator to Washington, and we asked a few of the women who ran in and dropped out of the race to talk about why.

— Bente Birkeland and Alex Scoville

2:25 p.m. — Hey, it's the primary election

Welcome all. It's an election day.

The last time Coloradans for filling in those ballot bubbles was Super Tuesday on March 3, almost five months and forever ago in a pre-(known-in-Colorado)-coronavirus world.

Now it's time for Colorado to choose some candidates to square off for membership in the state's Congressional delegation.

Former Gov. John Hickenlooper and former Colorado House Speaker Andrew Romanoff are competing for the Senate nomination. The winner will square off against Republican incumbent Sen. Cory Gardner in November.

Still need to fill out that ballot? We broke down Hickenlooper and Romanoff's positions on the issues here.

And in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, GOP incumbent Rep. Scott Tipton is facing a challenge from political newcomer Lauren Boebert. Democratic voters in CD3 will choose between Diane Mitsch Bush and James Iacino to face the Republican nominee.

There are also numerous down-ballot contests at stake, for the state legislature and local offices. And in Denver, voters will pick a Democratic candidate for the state Board of Education.

Voting during a pandemic will look a little different. The state is requiring all staff involved in administering elections to wear masks. Polling areas will be set up to allow for social distancing and voting booths will be cleaned in between uses. Voters are urged to wear masks if they want to fill out a ballot in person.

If you are filling out your mail ballot today, your county clerk must receive it by 7 p.m. — postmarks do not count. We are in drop-off only territory today.

— Megan Verlee and Alex Scoville