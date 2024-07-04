Pilot changed his mind before engine failure, Steamboat Springs crash in June

The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report giving some details about the crash of a small plane in a Steamboat Springs mobile home park last month.

The three-page Aviation Investigation Preliminary Report released this week said the pilot had reported engine overheating while on his way from Loveland to Ogden, Utah.

Two people on the plane, Pilot Dan Dunn, 67; and passenger Jessica Melton, 42, were killed and the plane was consumed by fire upon impact.

The crash, on June 17 at about 4:30 p.m., was the third small plane crash in Colorado in the month of June.

The private plane, a twin-propeller Cessna 421 C, was near Yampa, a 399-person town in Routt County, when the pilot reported an issue with the temperature in the cylinder, and asked air traffic control to divert, first to Steamboat Springs. He then changed his mind for unknown reasons and asked to go to a regional airport near Fort Collins, according to the report. He then turned back and requested clearance to land at Steamboat. On the way there, the pilot reported the shutdown of the plane’s left engine.

The report says that witnesses saw the plane go into a “flat, spiraling” descent and crash in a mobile home park, in a horizontal position, then catch on fire. Two mobile homes also caught fire, according to previous police reports, which said that everyone in the park was accounted for.

What remains of the plane has been retained for investigation, according to the report. It could be months before the NTSB makes a final determination of the cause.