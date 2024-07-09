Colorado DMV experiencing statewide outage

Most services at Colorado Division of Motor Vehicle offices are indefinitely suspended as the department experiences a statewide outage caused by an unspecified technology problem.

Officials said Tuesday that a “technical issue” is affecting all Colorado DMV offices. The state’s credit card processing system is also being affected by “technical difficulties,” which is impacting “customers' ability to make payments using credit cards at some county motor vehicle offices,” where residents can go to register vehicles, transfer titles and obtain license plates.

People with appointments Tuesday are encouraged to reschedule or use the DMV’s website or kiosk services to complete vehicle registration renewals, driver license renewals and other services.

Written tests for those obtaining a driver's permit are still available at the affected DMV offices. State officials said those who take a written test can return within 180 days to complete the driver license issuance process.

The state said there is no timeline for when in-office services will be restored.

The outage could impact Denver residents scrambling to renew vehicle registrations before the city begins clamping down on expired license plates starting July 15.

This is a developing story.