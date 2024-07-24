Wanted: Young people who love the forest

Love the outdoors? Like to get your hands dirty? Want a career in sustainability?

The Forest Corps, a sapling program from AmeriCorps and the US Forest Service, is seeking young adults, ages 18 to 26.

“Members will be focused on things like prescribed burns, fire effects, and monitoring work,” said Ken Goodson, director of the National Civilian Community Corps, which is under Americorps.

“On the reforestation front, you’ll be doing things like seed and cone collection and tree improvement.”

The 10-to12-month program is not for the faint of heart, but Goodson is confident participants will come away with leadership skills and certifications beneficial to their future careers in land management or conservation.

“And then obviously they get the ability to work with people who are different from them,” he added.

They can also expect to sleep under the stars some nights, particularly in the backcountry of the American West.

There is no educational requirement to take part, according to Goodson, nor any costs associated with serving. A stipend is provided.

Photo Courtesy: NCCC A member of the National Civilian Community Corps trains in the field.

Goodson, a former Peace Corps volunteer who served in Bolivia, is based in Denver. He says volunteer service left an indelible mark on him– from becoming bilingual to his appreciation of different people.

“It’s what brought me to Americorps and specifically the Community Corps because the program is about bringing people from different walks of life together to work for a common good.”

Young people who are interested may register for webinars taking place through mid-August.