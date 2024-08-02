Gov. Polis congratulates Venezuelan opposition leader as winner of contested election following US recognition

Updated at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.

Gov. Jared Polis on Friday congratulated Venezuela's President-elect Edmundo González Urrutia on his victory after he was recognized by the United States government as the winner the day before.

"Congratulations on your hard fought and rightfully-earned victory in the Venezuelan presidential election," Polis wrote in a letter. "In the face of violent, unlawful interference in this election by the failed socialist (Nicolás) Maduro regime and significant obstacles and threats to the physical safety of Venezuelans, millions of courageous Venezuelans exercised their basic right to elect you as the next President of Venezuela. Overwhelming evidence shows that the people of Venezuela chose you to lead them out of oppression and into a brighter future."

Additionally, Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet joined colleagues Thursday in introducing a resolution recognizing González Urrutia as the president-elect of Venezuela. Sens. Marco Rubio, Dick Durbin, Rick Scott, Tim Kaine and Bill Cassidy were also part of the group.

“Edmundo González is the duly-democratically elected president of Venezuela," Bennet said. "The Venezuelan people have long sought to restore the rule of law and democracy in their country, and the United States of America stands with them."

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that the opposition was the clear winner in Venezuela’s recent presidential election and not the current authoritarian leader.

Washington's backing comes as regional leaders are urging President Nicolas Maduro to show proof of his self-proclaimed victory.

Blinken says the evidence is overwhelming that opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia won Sunday’s race. He blasted Venezuela’s electoral council for conducting a deeply flawed election that clearly did not reflect the will of the voters.

Blinken said it was “time for the Venezuelan parties to begin discussions on a respectful, peaceful transition in accordance with Venezuelan electoral law and the wishes of the Venezuelan people.”

Maduro’s electoral council refuses to release public voter polling tally sheets. Opponents say they collected 80 percent of the sheets which show Gonzalez winning two-thirds of the vote. Maduro was declared the winner with 51 percent of the vote.

The leaders of Mexico, Brazil and Colombia have called on Maduro to make all vote counts public. He claims, without providing evidence, that the council was hacked. More than 1,000 people, many who were protesting alleged election fraud, have been detained.