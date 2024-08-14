Democratic VP pick Tim Walz visits Colorado, speaks at fundraiser that raised $3 million for Harris campaign

Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota was joined by his daughter Hope, Gov. Jared Polis, Congressman Joe Neguse and Colorado's Democratic leaders during a campaign fundraiser in Denver Wednesday. The event was part of a five-state, three-day swing for the Democratic vice presidential nominee as well as his first set of solo appearances since he joined Vice President Kamala Harris’ ticket.

“This week has been interesting. That’s a Minnesota word, ‘interesting.’ You Minnesotans know, it has multiple meanings,” Walz said. “They called me up, picked me up at my house last Tuesday, put me on a plane and flew me to Philadelphia and said, ‘Here, you’ve got 45 minutes to read this speech off the teleprompter.’ Perhaps I neglected to tell you, I’ve never used a teleprompter in my life.”

Walz described himself and Harris as having shared values, including a “politics of kindness." Ahead of the fundraiser, Walz and Hope visited Shop at MATTER, a Black- and woman-owned retail and bookstore in downtown Denver, where they purchased three posters, two books and a sticker, according to the campaign.

But Walz said not to mistake “kindness for weakness” and called fear “a great short-term motivator.” He said he had first-hand experience with it as a teacher and lunch room monitor.

“It doesn't inspire people, it doesn't bring people together. It doesn't have that spontaneous joy,” the two-term governor said.

During his remarks, Walz also praised Gov. Polis’ record and said he was both “right and effective” in leading the state. Walz and Polis were both elected governor in 2018 and reelected in 2022. The Colorado governor also highlighted their shared achievements during his remarks, including free school lunches and protecting access to abortion services.

“I played on the congressional baseball team with Tim,” Polis told the crowd. “I said this on CNN, I hope he doesn't mind: ‘I think you're a better football coach than baseball player.’”

Walz, who was standing just behind Polis on stage, said “It’s true.” Before running for governor, Walz served in Congress with Polis as well as former U.S. Reps. Ed Perlmutter and John Salazar, who were also in attendance.

AP FILE - Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz arrive at a campaign rally in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

The Minnesota governor’s speech hit on frequent Democratic aspirations and issues, including concerns about school shootings and a desire for “common-sense gun legislation.”

“We have to address climate change and we need to be leaders. We need to address hunger and poverty. We need to address wars and conflicts,” Walz said. “The United States is more than just a country. We're an ideal, the beliefs around the world that something can be better. We can live up to those ideals.”

Walz urged supporters to keep working.

"Give what you can then give a little more," he said.

More than 150 people attended the fundraiser, including Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold and former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb. The event was held for the Harris Victory Fund and hosted at the Phipps Mansion, a 33,000-square foot home owned by Democratic mega donor, activist and software entrepreneur Tim Gill. Along with Polis, Gill was a member of Colorado’s so-called “Gang of Four,” a group of wealthy Coloradans who financially supported Democratic organizations and causes in the state.

Tickets for the event started at $1,000 and went up to $50,000. Gill told attendees the fundraiser had raised $3 million.

Gill praised Walz’s Midwestern roots, his work as a teacher and his service with the National Guard. He called the Harris-Walz ticket “a perfect blend of experience and innovation, continuity and change.”

“This election is about building the America we all believe in,” Gill said. “It's about creating a new American Renaissance. With your help, we will ensure the campaign is a victory and that our country continues to move forward.”

Gill’s husband, Scott Miller, has served as ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein since 2021, when he was nominated by President Joe Biden. Gill and Miller are well-known LGBTQ activists who chair and co-chair the board of the Gill Foundation, which supports LGBTQ causes and is headquartered in Denver. Gill praised President Joe Biden’s record and said it was “time to build on that legacy.”

“Vice President Harris and Governor Walz are ready to carry the torch of liberty forward, ensuring that the gains we've made aren't lost and are expanded,” Gill said. He also praised Polis as a leader who’d made possible Colorado’s “metamorphosis” from a purple state to a blue state.

Former President Donald Trump was also in the state last Saturday for a campaign fundraiser in Aspen.

Walz was set to travel to Boston after leaving Denver.

CPR's Alejandro Alonso Galva and Seth Klamann of The Denver Post contributed to this report.