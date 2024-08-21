Aurora names new police chief after years of turnover

Aurora City Manager Jason Batchelor picked Todd Chamberlain, formerly of the Los Angeles Police Department, to lead Aurora Police. Chamberlain could start as soon as Sept. 9, once he is confirmed by the city council.

“Todd is a seasoned professional who has a deep understanding of fair, ethical, consistent and constitutional policing,” said Batchelor in a press release. “He has the executive skill set to run a large, complex organization like APD and put leaders in place at all levels of the agency.”

Chamberlain will be the fifth person to lead the department dating back to Chief Vanessa Wilson, who was fired in April, 2022, and the sixth in the last decade. A string of interim-chiefs have served since, most recently Heather Morris, who decided in July not to seek the permanent position. Before Morris, Interim Police Chief Art Acevedo left the position earlier this year to return to Texas to be with family.

Wilson, who was chief during the death of Elijah McClain, sued the city for wrongful termination. Two paramedics and one police officer were convicted in that killing.

Chamberlain will also arrive at a department facing scrutiny.

APD has been under a consent decree by Attorney General Phil Weiser’s office since September 2021. At the time his office had investigated the Aurora Police and Fire Departments for more than a year, and found “a pattern and practice of racially biased policing.”