Aurora names new police chief after years of turnover

Aurora City Manager Jason Batchelor picked Todd Chamberlain, formerly of the Los Angeles Police Department, to lead Aurora Police. Chamberlain could start as soon as Sept. 9, once he is confirmed by the city council.
“Todd is a seasoned professional who has a deep understanding of fair, ethical, consistent and constitutional policing,” said Batchelor in a press release. “He has the executive skill set to run a large, complex organization like APD and put leaders in place at all levels of the agency.”
Chamberlain will be the fifth person to lead the department dating back to Chief Vanessa Wilson, who was fired in April, 2022, and the sixth in the last decade. A string of interim-chiefs have served since, most recently Heather Morris, who decided in July not to seek the permanent position. Before Morris, Interim Police Chief Art Acevedo left the position earlier this year to return to Texas to be with family.
Wilson, who was chief during the death of Elijah McClain, sued the city for wrongful termination. Two paramedics and one police officer were convicted in that killing.
Chamberlain will also arrive at a department facing scrutiny.
APD has been under a consent decree by Attorney General Phil Weiser’s office since September 2021. At the time his office had investigated the Aurora Police and Fire Departments for more than a year, and found “a pattern and practice of racially biased policing.”
The announcement came after national protests over the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police renewed attention on the killing of McClain, Aurora Police Department’s practices and multiple police involved shootings. Those include the killing of Kilyn Lewis by police in 2021 and 14-year-old Jor’Dell Richardson in 2023. Both killings sparked protests, including during city council meetings this year. The officer involved in Lewis’s killing was also charged with excessive force for tasing Kyle Vinson in 2021.
APD has also suspended its mutual aid agreement with Denver after a settlement with George Floyd protesters left out Aurora officers, leaving Aurora open to separate, costly lawsuits.
The Aurora Chapter of the NAACP expressed disappointment with the selection process for the new Aurora police chief, citing the lack of input from the community.
“The exclusion of the community voices from such a critical decision undermines the trust and transparency needed between the Aurora Police Department and the diverse communities it serves,” Aurora Chapter President Omar Montgomery and Colorado, Wyoming, and Montana NAACP 1st Vice President Dr. Thomas Mayes wrote in a joint statement.
“We hope the new chief is ready to engage with the community and prioritize the values of fairness, accountability, and respect of Aurora. Our community deserves leadership that is open to partnership and committed to addressing the systemic issues that have long plagued our policing system.
Chamberlain began his law enforcement career with the Los Angeles Police Department in 1984 and retired as a commander in 2018. The following year he became police chief of the Los Angeles Unified School District. According to ABC’s Channel 7 in Los Angeles, he resigned seven months after the Los Angeles Board of Education voted to slash the department’s budget by $25 million — roughly 35 percent.
The Aurora Chapter of the NAACP said it’s eager to learn Chamberlain’s views on several critical issues, including community policing and his stance on the consent decree.
Most recently, Chamberlain has worked as a public safety consultant and lecturer at California State University Los Angeles. He said he’s honored to be chosen for the position and is committed to serving the City of Aurora.
“I look forward to embracing the challenges and successes ahead, with a focus on fostering strong relationships, building trust, and ensuring collaboration at every level,” Chamberlain said. “Together, we can make a lasting impact on the safety and well-being of our city.”