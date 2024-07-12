 Interim Aurora police chief will not stay in the job

The interim police chief in Aurora has decided not to seek the job permanently.



Heather Morris emailed the department’s employees today notifying them that she would not be a candidate for the job.

Aurora Police Department Interim Aurora Police Chief Heather Morris

“It has been a privilege to serve the men and women of the Aurora Police Department first as the Interim Deputy Chief and for the last 6 months as the Interim Chief of Police. I will remain as the Interim Chief until such time as the next Chief of Police of the Aurora Police Department is sworn in,” Morris wrote. “As the process continues and I have more details and I am able, I will share them with the department.”

Morris is the fourth person in a little more than two years to lead the department following the firing of Chief Vanessa Wilson in April, 2022. Morris followed both former Chief Dan Oates and Art Acevedo in the interim role.

“I am proud of the work our members have accomplished over the last 15 months since I have been a part of this organization,” Morris wrote. “I am excited about the future as well because I know that we will continue to build on our successes, and we will finally have a permanent Chief!”

The permanent job was just posted in Aurora on Monday, and the application period will end at 5 pm today.

The department is currently the subject of a consent decree with the Colorado Attorney General’s Office after several high-profile concerns, including the killing of Elijah McClain. The department has been recently subject to protests over the May killing of unarmed suspect Kilyn Lewis.