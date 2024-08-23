These Colorado Democrats got a chance to help VP Harris from the DNC stage while boosting their national credentials

Getting a speaking slot at a presidential national convention is a big deal — for rising political stars, it can be a chance to shine on a whole new level.

Remember the 2004 Democratic national convention? That’s when a little-known Illinois lawmaker running for U.S. Senate named Barack Obama lit up the arena. Four years later, he was on a path to the White House.

Thousands of politicians would love the opportunity to speak on the stage, but there are a limited number of slots.

Former Rep. Ed Perlmutter said that when someone is asked, “It is gigantic.”

He got a speaking slot at the 2008 Democratic Convention in Denver, in part because home state politicians often get preference.

“But when you're in another city and you're asked to be on that stage, that means somebody thinks that you're special — and I mean that in a positive way — that you're bringing something extra,” he said.

Three Colorado politicians took to the main stage at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago this week: Gov. Jared Polis and Reps. Jason Crow and Joe Neguse.

“It's pretty cool. I hope everyone’s proud, “ said Shad Murib, the state Democratic Party chair. “I think it says a lot about the quality of leaders… and it's amazing that the rest of the country has noticed that as well.”

Polis got three minutes in prime time on Wednesday, and spent it on the Democratic Party’s commitment to personal freedom — with respect to having a family in particular. It's an issue that’s very personal to him as someone who’s blazed trails as an out gay man in politics, and who has children with his husband.

He came on stage carrying a big copy of Project 2025, the conservative roadmap created by the Heritage Foundation for the next Republican administration. While former president Donald Trump has been critical of Project 2025 and dismissed the idea that he might implement it, that hasn’t stopped Democrats from continuing to use the text as a rallying point.

“Page 451 says the only legitimate family is a married mother and father, where only the father works,” Polis told the crowd, before saying he planned to put that provision in his pocket to show undecided voters the stakes in this election, a line that drew loud applause.

Polis’ name has repeatedly come up as someone who might be interested in running for president someday. He was also briefly floated by some as a possible vice presidential candidate for Harris. But the former House member demurred about any plans for a possible return to D.C. when asked at a Politico event during at the convention.

“Love my job right now and I’m just focused on running through the tape with two and half more years to get as much done as we can in Colorado,” he told the Politico reporter. Polis is term limited in 2026.

Crow was also asked to speak on Project 2025, in his case its impact on national security and foreign policy and the differences between Trump and Harris’ approach.

Paul Sancya/AP Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., speaks during the Democratic National Convention Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Chicago.

“I'm going to talk about that clear contrast and how Trump constantly undermines our interests and our security, how Project 2025 would gut veterans care, would gut our alliances and our partnerships around the world,” he told CPR News before his speech.

The three-term Congressman has become House Democrats’ go-to guy on those issues. He was recently named the ranking member of the congressional task force looking into the assassination attempt on Trump.

This is Crow’s second time on stage at a convention. The first came in 2012, well before he’d begun his political career. Crow, a former Army Ranger, spoke on veterans issues. Six years later, he ran and flipped a Republican House seat.

Meanwhile, this is Neguse’s first speech at a convention. Like Crow, Neguse is in his third term in the House, where he has rapidly ascended the leadership ladder. He’s currently the House Assistant Minority Leader.

His speech centered around themes he’s campaigned on before: opportunity and the American Dream.

“My time in public life has always focused on hope — building hope, spreading hope, building optimism about our future to work together, in particular, to expand opportunity for Americans” he told CPR News. Like Harris, Neguse is the son of immigrants. “I’ve been blessed to live the American dream — my family and I — by virtue of the incredible state that we're so blessed to call home in Colorado.”

And like Polis, he gave no hints about where his political future might go and whether he hopes his few minutes of national exposure might develop into something more. “I'm focused on serving the people of Colorado. I'll let the politics figure itself out after the election.”

Whatever their personal ambitions might be, the main thing the selection of these Colorado politicians signals is that the Harris campaign believes they can help deliver her message.

Many of the delegates were proud that three of their fellow Coloradans got time on the stage.

“Colorado deserves a national spotlight,” said delegate Pam Espinoza. “I think people are looking at Colorado as a model of progressive humane values and I think we are a wonderful model for the country of how great things can be.”

They also spoke of other up-and-coming leaders they hope to see go further in national Democratic politics, from Secretary of State Jena Griswold and Rep. Brittany Pettersen to Attorney General Phil Weiser and a range of statehouse politicos.

Whether a few minutes of speaking time helps Polis, Crow or Neguse in their political futures remains to be seen. But Perlmutter said that’s what comes from having a deep and strong Democratic bench in the state.

“It's almost the curse of a blessing of riches, however they say that, because we've done a good job. People have worked with each other. Our folks understand it's a team, but they also have ambitions. I don't see that colliding yet, but it will, and that's the way it is.”