Essential Classics Weekend: Celebrate Labor Day With Beethoven, Mozart And More

Labor Day Weekend is a time to savor the final days of summer -- and a great time to relax and enjoy some amazing music. This year, CPR Classical is ready to provide the soundtrack all weekend long.
Starting at 3 p.m. Thursday, listen for your favorite masterworks by some of the greatest composers who ever lived. The party kicks off with Grieg's "Peer Gynt." The playlist includes classics from Bach, Mozart and Beethoven; American masters like Aaron Copland and Florence Price; and modern standouts like Connor Chee and Joe Hisaishi.
Scroll down for a taste of what you can expect this weekend.
Weekend highlights:
- Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite #1
- Falla: El Amor Brujo: Ritual Fire Dance
- Britten: Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra
- Price: Symphony #4: III Juba Dance
- Mozart: Eine kleine nachtmusik
- Various Spirituals
- Beethoven: Violin Concerto
- Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings
- Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice
- Bach: Brandenburg Conterto #5
- Dvorak: String Quartet #12 "American"
- Mozart: Symphony #40 "Jupiter"
Hear CPR Classical by clicking “Listen Live” at the top of this website, or download the Colorado Public Radio app. Listen on your radio to CPR Classical at 88.1 FM in Denver, or on radio signals around Colorado. You can also tell your smart speaker to “Play CPR Classical."