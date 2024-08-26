Essential Classics Weekend: Celebrate Labor Day With Beethoven, Mozart And More

Labor Day Weekend is a time to savor the final days of summer -- and a great time to relax and enjoy some amazing music. This year, CPR Classical is ready to provide the soundtrack all weekend long.



Starting at 3 p.m. Thursday, listen for your favorite masterworks by some of the greatest composers who ever lived. The party kicks off with Grieg's "Peer Gynt." The playlist includes classics from Bach, Mozart and Beethoven; American masters like Aaron Copland and Florence Price; and modern standouts like Connor Chee and Joe Hisaishi.



Scroll down for a taste of what you can expect this weekend.

Bach, Mozart, Beethoven and Brahms will all be there!

Weekend highlights:

Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite #1

Falla: El Amor Brujo: Ritual Fire Dance

Britten: Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra

Price: Symphony #4: III Juba Dance

Mozart: Eine kleine nachtmusik

Various Spirituals

Beethoven: Violin Concerto

Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings

Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice

Bach: Brandenburg Conterto #5

Dvorak: String Quartet #12 "American"

Mozart: Symphony #40 "Jupiter"