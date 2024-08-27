This year’s 29th annual Gatorfest in Mosca was a formal affair

Half a dozen alligator-enthusiasts converged upon the San Luis Valley recently to wrestle the prehistoric beasts.

It’s a competition called Gatorfest held yearly at the Colorado Gators and Reptile Park in Mosca, near the Great Sand Dunes National Park. Participants dawned costume formal suits and fancy dresses as they raced into the gator pond to hopefully come away a winner… and without injury.

Jay Young, the zoo’s general manager, said competitors are scored based on how big of an alligator they wrestle and bring back to shore and how fast they manage to do it.

Charley Sutherland/KRCC News Competitors and supporters dressed in their formal attire gather for a group photo. One photographer said, "Show us how many fingers you have before things start."

Each round of competition begins with a full group countdown. Then, the gator-wrestler runs into a pond armed with only a lasso-like rope to loop the gator's neck. Some jumped directly onto their gator of choice, others went for a more indirect route, trying to catch the gator with their line.

Charley Sutherland/KRCC News The San Luis Valley sun shines down on a group of competitors in the gator pond.

When the alligator is lassoed, competitors drag it back to shore. Their time stops once the gator’s face is fully out of the pond. The group works together to measure the alligator, identify any ailments and apply antibiotic ointment if necessary, before releasing it back into the pond.

Charley Sutherland/KRCC News Participant Charlie Fox drags his recently-wrestled gator up to shore using a rope lasso.

For father and son duo Charlie and David Fox, Gatorfest is an opportunity to visit their fingers and thumbs they have lost in previous trips to the facility. About 8 years ago, Charlie was trying to talk someone into taking a gator-wrestling class, while sitting on a six-foot gator, when the gator bit off a part of his ring finger.

Just two weeks later, David was helping instruct a less-experienced alligator wrestler, when the gator he was on went into an unexpected “deathroll” and snapped off his thumb.

Charlie and David’s severed digits are now in the giftshop on a display called the “Fox Family Finger Gallery.”

Charley Sutherland/KRCC News The Fox Family Finger Gallery in the gift shop of the Colorado Gators Reptile Farm gift shop. Both Charlie Fox and his son David have lost fingers to alligators over their years at the zoo.

David Fox was the day’s big winner after catching three large gators. His dad Charlie finished second, and last year’s defending champion Abby Shu took the bronze.

Interviews for this audio postcard include Jay Young, Victoria Storm, David Fox, Charlie Fox, and Amber Fox.