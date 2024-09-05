Colorado Arts Spotlight: From festivals to cat cafés, your guide to arts events this weekend

The first weekend of fall (on the social calendar, if not the astronomical one) offers events celebrating music, art and culture throughout Colorado.

The list includes a heartfelt music festival to raise suicide awareness, the grand opening of a new cat café (yes, really!), and a deep dive into Korean culture. Oh, and don't miss the new murals popping up, First Friday events, or the celebration of Black arts.

Whether you're interested in classical music, cutting-edge visuals or simply immersing yourself in culture, Colorado has something for everyone.

Arts and culture news

Mental health takes center stage at Fort Morgan music festival

The 8th Annual Break The Silence Suicide Awareness Festival on Saturday, Sept. 7th, at Glenn Miller Park in Fort Morgan is a free, family-friendly event that harnesses the power of music to destigmatize mental health conversations.

Festival founder and director Kelly Paris said it grew out of her own experience with mental health struggles. She attempted suicide at when she was 16.

“I hadn't told anyone about it until I was well into my thirties, and that was a huge struggle,” said Paris. “I didn't want other people to have that same struggle. So I wanted to figure out a way to use music as a platform to bring the people together in the communities that were struggling and start those hard conversations."

The festival aims to bridge the gap between awareness and connect attendees with suicide prevention resources, particularly in rural areas.

"I just want people to know how important it is to talk about our mental health. To say that we're not okay if we're not okay, and to check on the people that we love and care about because they might look okay, but they might not be," said Paris.

Attendees can enjoy performances across multiple genres, engage with the memory wall and participate in a silent auction.

Beauty of Blackness Fine Arts Show in Fort Collins

Courtesy of Louise Cutler Artist booth for Thomas E. Lockhart, one of the artists whose works will be part of the Beauty of Blackness fine arts festival in Fort Collins, Sept 5 - 8, 2024.

Curated by founder Louise Cutler, this weekend-long exhibition at the Opera Galleria features the work of nearly a dozen Black American artists, encompassing various mediums. Cutler said she started the show in part to show the diversity of art being created by people of color.

"I wanted to do an art show that highlighted my culture, my heritage, and to be able to share that. And so I feel like I want people to come out and just experience the beauty of blackness, the beauty of Black American artists in a sense where it's not a genre, but they're just artists and to enjoy that."

The show opens Thursday. There will be an artist reception Friday evening and a fashion show, artist talk and book signing through the weekend.

One week only: "Pay What You Can" for Denver Phil shows

The Denver Philharmonic Orchestra hopes to make classical music accessible to all with a weeklong "Pay What You Can" initiative. Just this week, people buying tickets for their new season of shows get to set their own price (the one exception is the “Holiday Cheer!” concert in December). Those who can’t afford anything are invited to email the group for free tickets.

The Phil kicks off its 77th season this weekend with its Oktoberfest fundraiser Saturday at Diebolt Brewing.

Arts and culture events around the state

Front Range

Music: The Boulder Philharmonic kicks off its season with a bang on Sunday at Macky Auditorium. Teenage violin sensation Amaryn Olmeda tackles Tchaikovsky's beloved concerto, while Mendelssohn's mighty Fifth Symphony rounds out the program.

Music: Live music & community art making, Saturday evening at RedLine in Denver. Denver-based band Lonely Parrots will entertain, while attendees get their hands dirty with some art-making. You’re invited to bring own supplies or use what's provided.

Food: Craving bibimbap, bulgogi, or kimchi? The "Taste of Korea" festival on Sunday brings Seoul to Denver. This afternoon event at the International Youth Fellowship offers Korean street food, interactive cultural exhibits, traditional music and dance performances and more.

Festival: This summer’s Clayton Community Days Series culminates on Saturday with an afternoon block party at the York Street Yards complex. The event includes the unveiling of two community-inspired murals, one spearheaded by Lighthouse Writers Workshop and the other by Denver Food Rescue, as well as live music, art workshops, and community vendors. A full schedule is available at www.claytoncommunitydays.com.

Festival: Arvada hosts the Olde Town Shindig arts and musical festival Friday and Saturday. The event features a two-day live mural competition where attendees can vote for their favorite creations and later bid on them in an online auction. There will also be food, live music from local bands and offerings from more than 75 artisan vendors.

Festival: This Saturday marks the start of the two-week long New American Arts Festival in Aurora. This year’s celebration of diversity through art explores the theme "When the Drum Beats - All Differences Dissolve" with performances and participation events at various venues.

Theater: The Aurora Fox Arts Center is throwing itself a birthday party Saturday evening to celebrate its 40th anniversary and reveal the lineup for its upcoming season. The evening includes food, drinks, games and a special presentation announcing the Season 40 titles.

Northern Colorado

Art: Art takes center stage in downtown Fort Collins Friday. Visitors can witness art in action as muralists transform Firehouse Alley, then head to Old Town Square and Linden Street for a showcase put on by the Petrichor Collective featuring over 30 artists and live music.

Southern Colorado

Art: Throughout September, Cottonwood Center for the Arts in Colorado Springs showcases its talented instructors in the "CLASSPORT" exhibition. The show opens Friday evening with live demos and a chance to mingle with the artists.

Film: This weekend is the 8th annual Colorado Short Circuit Film Festival at the Ivywild School Event Center in Colorado Springs. This year features 101 films, all 25 minutes or less in length, across a wide range of genres. Read more here.

Other fun: Colorado Springs’ first cat café, Comfort and Joy, throws open its doors this Friday. All of the cafe’s feline residents are available for adoption except for Ruby, the official "cafe cat." The opening also includes live music, food trucks, and more. After Friday, patrons can book time slots in advance to visit with the cats.

Courtesy of Carol Guinta Carol Guinta (left) and her business partner Sharon pose with their Cat Cafe sign in Colorado Springs, September, 2024.

Other fun: The San Luis Valley Potato Festival in Monte Vista, is a daylong chance to celebrate this important Colorado crop. Events include the annual 5k Tater Trot, craft and food vendors, guided agricultural tours, chef demonstration, a mashed potato dunk tank, and plenty of freshly harvested Colorado potatoes.

Western Slope

Art: This week brings September's First Friday at The Art Center of Western Colorado in Grand Junction. People can enjoy free admission, a cash bar, and hors d'oeuvres while exploring new exhibitions, including "AQuA: Strutting Our Style," "Philip Carlton: Landscape Paintings," "SpiderWoman and Trading Posts: Dinè Regional Weaving Styles" and the Western Colorado Watercolor Society Member Show.

Other fun: History buffs, rejoice: from Friday through Sunday, Saving Places On the Road offers an intimate look at Steamboat Springs' rich past. The event includes a wide range of exclusive tours, plus local flavors at "Taste of Hayden.”

Other arts and culture events around Colorado

