Colorado filmmakers take center stage at 8th annual Short Circuit Festival

The Colorado Short Circuit Film Festival marks its eighth year in Colorado Springs with an expanded three-day program taking place Sept. 6–8, 2024.

The event, put on by the Independent Film Society of Colorado (IFSOC), showcases 101 short films at the Ivywild School Event Center.

"Colorado Short Circuit is designed exclusively for short films by Colorado filmmakers," explained festival director Ralph Giordano.

This year's selection, chosen from nearly 150 submissions, covers a diverse range of genres, including documentaries, horror, sci-fi, comedy, drama, music videos, animation and experimental films, all 25 minutes or less.

“Some of the films will make you laugh, some of them make you cry, some will shock you,” said Giordano. He encourages attendees to approach the festival with an open mind, given the variety of content.

"I think the expectation is not to have expectations because there's just so much there," he added. There will also be Q&A sessions after each screening, allowing audience members to engage directly with the people behind the films.

The festival provides a platform for both emerging and established filmmakers. Giordano, who reviews all submissions, said the age range of filmmakers spans from 16 to 77 years old, reflecting a broad spectrum of perspectives and experiences.

In addition to film screenings, the festival's popular panel discussion on independent film returns on Saturday afternoon. Guest filmmakers Jamie Hastings, Jordan Roman, David Dibel and Ron Cheney are scheduled to participate in the event, which is open to the public at no cost.

Giordano said that while all of the films are homegrown, the subjects they tackle range far beyond the borders of the state.

“That's what's interesting, too, about this festival,” he said. “Just because they're a Colorado filmmaker — meaning they either went to school here, live here, used to live here, some connection to Colorado — some of the films are about subjects outside of Colorado."

Comparing the festival to an art gallery for filmmakers, Giordano emphasizes the opportunity for attendees to explore different styles and forms of cinematic expression: “You're going in and you're just kind of looking and seeing what you like and maybe what you don't like, and that's okay.”

The event also provides insight into current trends and emerging talent within the state's independent film scene.

Giordano said he thinks one of the misconceptions about independent filmmaking is that the people doing it are far and few between.

“People are making films every day. People are making films every weekend. So there's always somebody making a film here in our town, Colorado Springs, every weekend. There's filmmakers constantly doing that. I think that's fantastic. So we're just trying to spread the good word.”

The 8th Annual Colorado Short Circuit Film Festival runs Friday Sept. 6 – Sunday Sept. 8, at Ivywild School in Colorado Springs.