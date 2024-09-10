WATCH: Kamala Harris and Donald Trump – ABC News Presidential Debate

The debate will air on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, at 7 p.m. MT. for 90 minutes with on-air analysis from NPR afterwards. You can read more on CPR's 2024 Election coverage here.

Tonight, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will face off during the second debate of the 2024 presidential election cycle. This will also be the first time Trump and Harris meet in person.

Seven-in-10 Americans say they will watch the debate, and 3-in-10 say it will help decide their vote, according to a new NPR/PBS News/Marist poll out.

Here's what to know:

The debate will take place at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia and last about 90 minutes with two commercial breaks. ABC News anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis are set to moderate. The event will also be broadcast by the network and streamed on ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu.

NPR will have a live blog reporting on the debate as it happens and provide on-air analysis afterwards.

Most of the rules form the June debate between Trump and President Joe Biden will remain in place. That includes microphones that will be muted unless a candidate is speaking or there is crosstalk.