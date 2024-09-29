Crews responding to fire burning on Pawnee National Grasslands

Firefighting crews and aircraft are responding to a grassfire that ignited Sunday on the Pawnee National Grasslands near Baker Draw Designated Shooting Area.

The U.S. Forest Service posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the fire is currently estimated to be 1,300 acres and is moving northwest. It was not immediately clear when or how the fire started Sunday. The Baker Draw Shooting Area is about 38 miles east of Fort Collins.

No evacuations were ordered as of late Sunday afternoon. Officials have not reported any injuries or damage to buildings. The U.S. Forest Service did not immediately answer CPR News’ request for comment.

Conditions in the area have been warm and dry in recent days. The National Weather Service said Sunday that near-critical fire conditions would be present across the Eastern Plains Sunday, with gusty winds elevating that danger through Monday. The Pawnee National Grasslands are under fire restrictions.

Four Forest Service engines, one hand crew, and two single-engine airtankers are responding to the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated.