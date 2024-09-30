WATCH: Colorado House District 22 candidate forum, presented by League of Women Voters

Candidates vying for the state House of Representatives District 22 seat will take part in a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region.

The candidates include Republican incumbent Kenneth deGraaf, Democrat Michael M. Pierson and Daniel Campaña who is unaffiliated.

State representatives serve two-year terms. The district includes eastern parts of Colorado Springs in El Paso County. For more information, including a map of the district, check out Ballotpedia here or read the state's overview of the House here.

The forum will begin at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30.