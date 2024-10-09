CPR Classical Presents: Spooktacular at the Colorado Symphony

Barbie versus Taylor Swift. Deadpool versus Beetlejuice. These are the costume dilemmas for 2024!

Whatever your kiddos choose, we hope to see you at the Colorado Symphony’s annual “Spooktacular” Halloween-themed show on Sunday, October 27, at Boettcher Concert Hall.

Come early to participate in the Halloween-themed activities and craft-making before the performance. See your goblins on the big screen by submitting a photo of them in their best costumes ahead of time.

Then settle in for a performance of Halloween favorites like Bach’s powerful “Toccata and Fugue,” the dancing skeletons of Camille Saint-Saens “Dance Macabre,” and, of course, “Let it Go” from Disney’s Frozen. All the Elsas in the audience wouldn’t have it any other way!

Meet CPR Classical evening host Jean Inaba in the lobby and get entered to win a family four-pack of tickets to a live screening of “The Grinch that Stole Christmas” on Friday, November 29.

WHAT: Colorado Symphony’s “Spooktacular”

WHEN: Sunday, October 27 at 2:30 p.m.

WHERE: Boettcher Concert Hall, DCPA