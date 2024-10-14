1st Congressional District: Valdamar Archuleta

Denver native Valdamar Archuleta is the president of Colorado Log Cabin Republicans, the oldest and largest advocacy group for LGBTQ conservatives in the U.S.

He spent years working with a church in New York City and returned to Denver to become a community activist.

As a gay man, he quickly called out his party and state chair Dave Williams for sending out a party email with the subject “God Hates Pride” during Pride Month this year. Archuleta declined the state party’s endorsement in the race, saying that while he would still work with the party, run as a Republican and support other Republican candidates, “I want them to recognize that this [email] is going to have consequences.”

Archuleta wants to focus on reducing the cost of living in Denver, creating a safer community, improving education and reforming government, with a focus on ending government corruption, according to his website.

He works at the Denver International Airport as a massage therapist and says he has spent most of his time in the fitness and wellness industry.

CPR News is part of Voter Voices, a statewide effort to ask Coloradans what issues matter most to them in this election. We used those responses to develop the questionnaire CPR sent to major party candidates. Archuleta’s answers are below.

Valdamar Archuleta on the economy and cost of living

What would you do, as a member of Congress, to address the cost of housing?

While the majority of this issue will be affected by state and local policies, we can reduce regulations to bring down the cost of building homes. Reducing inflation will also reduce the cost of building materials and stabilize the cost of home building.

What can Congress do to address inflation, particularly around the cost of food?

A balanced budget amendment needs to be passed to require Congress to get spending under control. Many nations have such legislation, as do almost all states. The economy needs to be freed from government interference and allowed to flourish. Farmers need to be given the resources and support they need to maintain an adequate food supply in the nation.

What are your views on raising tariffs on foreign goods?

I am not generally a supporter of tariffs as I feel that cost ultimately will get passed on to the consumers. However, in dealing with hostile markets it may incentivize negotiations for better trade relations. But, long term it could be a problem.

Valdamar Archuleta on democracy and good governance

What are your top three ideas for reforms to make Congress work better?

Term limits. Single subject bills. Time for bill review by Representatives and the public for transparency (no multi-thousand page bills legislators don’t even read passed overnight).

If control of the federal government remains divided between the parties after the election, how do you plan to be effective for your district?

I have proven in my campaign that I put principles above party. I will represent the people of the Denver metro area, not my party.

There is an initiative on Colorado’s ballot to do away with party primaries and institute ranked choice voting. How will you vote on it and why?

I don’t have a strong opinion on this issue either way. I have heard convincing arguments on each side. However, I will probably be voting no.

Do you trust the current electoral system in Colorado? What about the rest of the country?

I believe the system in Colorado, with regard to counting and processing ballots, is trustworthy. However, there are concerns when ballots are mailed out en masse when it comes to voter rolls, ballot harvesting, and determining who actually fills out a ballot that should be addressed. And having a Secretary of State who is openly and actively partisan doesn’t help appease concerned citizens.

Valdamar Archuleta on immigration

How should the U.S. Congress address current and future waves of people crossing at the border?

The U.S. border should be secured and illegal crossing should be as close to zero as we can get. Work with the Executive Branch to reinstate the safe third country rule, end catch-and-release, and restore Remain in Mexico. Support a bill like H.R. 2, the “Secure the Border” Act of 2023.

Name one aspect of the current legal immigration system the U.S. Congress should reform or abolish, and why?

Birthright Citizenship. It incentivizes dangerous travel and situations for pregnant women who want to get into the country and have a child here. It’s also being abused by people from all over the world who will have a child here then return home and later have their child receive the benefits of citizenship.

What should the U.S. do about people who have lived in the country for a long time without documentation, including so-called Dreamers?

The immigration process needs to be reformed. It’s expensive, complex, and takes a long time. The path to citizenship that exists right now needs to be improved. Also, we may need to do a better job of helping them understand the process as it exists now.

Valdamar Archuleta on climate and natural resources

What is the most pressing environmental or natural resource issue facing Colorado?

Water. Colorado is a semi-arid environment with a growing population. We need to retain an adequate water supply while working with our neighboring states. We need to plan for the future now in creating water reservoirs and wells so future Coloradans will have a safe and secure source of water.

What are the most urgent steps the country should take to address climate change, if any?

We are moving toward a more eco-friendly world. Because that’s what people want. The government needs to allow incentives for innovation and advancement to take place in the market. At times this may mean doing nothing. The world is getting “greener”. Until then we need an all of the above approach to energy and a re-look at nuclear which is currently the most viable energy source with the cleanest output.

Should the federal government take steps to limit new oil and gas production on public lands?

Only if new placements will impede on public safety or create a nuisance, but until the infrastructure and development of new energy supplies are sustainable we need to allow oil and gas production to proceed and honor our agreements. This will help build a strong economy and create future innovation to occur at a natural pace.