Voter guide for Colorado’s Congressional District 3 race

After the 2022 contest for this seat came down to a razor-thin 546 votes, it was always expected that this year’s CO-3 race would be a hot one.

But the contest was thrown a major curveball late last year when incumbent Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert surprised the political world by announcing she would seek a different seat — swapping the district she represented for two terms for a shot at a more Republican-friendly one on the other side of the state.

Boebert’s 2022 Democratic challenger, Adam Frisch, is running again this year. He’s up against Republican Jeff Hurd, as well as Libertarian James Wiley and the Unity Party’s Adam Withrow.

The 3rd District is Colorado’s largest, covering the entire western side of the state and stretching east across the San Luis Valley to include the southern portion of the I-25 corridor. Its population centers include Pueblo, Grand Junction, Montrose, Durango and Alamosa.

When the state’s redistricting commission drew up the district in 2021, they calculated Republicans would have a nine-point advantage in winning it. However, the 2022 results show that the political reality on the ground can be a lot more volatile than what’s on paper.

