El Paso County Commission District 4 candidate questionnaire: Detra Duncan

KRCC News sent questions to candidates based on issues voters say are some of the most critical facing El Paso County. Here are the answers provided by the candidates running for El Paso County Commission seats 2, 3 and 4.

Detra Duncan's responses are below. Find out more about the candidate here.

Why should El Paso County voters vote for you?

I have the leadership experience and knowledge about finance as a small business owner, budgeting, communication, Colorado's laws and experience with personnel. I have a master's in public health as essential health services is one of the core responsibilities and essential services of health for the county. The safety of the county residents is my priority. I am currently serving as Fountain City Council Member at Large (2nd Term) seeking ELECTION to County Commissioner District 4. A proud wife of an Army Veteran and a mother. Additionally, my civic volunteer service as Founder and Director of the Fountain Youth Council; and past Board Members of Fountain’s City Planning Commission, have all prepared me for increased Public Service responsibilities, while providing me with critical knowledge and understanding in how to accomplish meaningful legislation; and visionary decision-making within a bureaucratic and politically sensitive environment. Graduate with a degree in Human Nutrition and Food, Master's in Public Health Administration, and Certified in Medical Billing and Coding. I have a doctoral degree in organizational management/leadership. I have a proven track record of advocating for small businesses, safer neighborhoods, and mental health services for our veterans. Because of my experience serving on the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments (Alternate), Fountain Creek Watershed District (Alternate), Legislative Committee for the Colorado Municipal League, and the Fountain Legislative Committee.

Immigration

Earlier this year, El Paso County commissioners publicly stated the county’s position on the “local migrant situation” in Colorado. Commissioners said the county will not be designated as a “sanctuary county.”

What is your stance on immigration as it relates to El Paso County? Please include whether or not you believe there is a problem with the current situation in the county with regard to immigration, whether the county is adequately prepared and whether you believe in offering sanctuary or financial support to new immigrants.

The county passed what's called a "2nd Amendment preservation resolution" which does not make El Paso County a sanctuary county. the difference falls on if a county will follow the law if it passes or not. I support the resolution that was passed with the commissioners.

Public Safety

In 2019, Colorado passed a “red flag” law that would allow certain people to request the temporary confiscation of firearms from people who pose a threat. That same year, El Paso County declared itself a “Second Amendment preservation county.” It meant commissioners would not “appropriate funds, resources, employees or agencies to initiate unconstitutional seizures” in the unincorporated areas of the county.

Do you agree or disagree with the county’s position as a Second Amendment preservation county? Please include what you believe would be the best way to balance the need to preserve Second Amendment rights while preventing suicides or other firearms deaths.

The El Paso County Commissioners unanimously voted to denounce the red flag bill. I support the vote of the El Paso County commissioners.

What is the most pressing public safety issue facing the county and how would you address it?

The most pressing public safety issue facing the county is drugs like fentanyl on the streets. I would collaborate with law enforcement and non profits to help with addiction. To be tough on crime and discourage repeat offenders.

Water and Infrastructure

The issue of water and infrastructure as it relates to growth is top of mind for many El Paso County residents. For example, many are concerned about a depleting Denver Basin. There is also a recent ordinance in Colorado Springs that can limit annexations based on water supply.

With this in mind, how should the El Paso County Commission approach new developments as it relates to water and other infrastructure? Please include the kinds of requirements you believe developers should meet.

El Paso County commissions approach to new developments as it relates to water and other infrastructure Water managers around El Paso County want to create a renewable regional water system to address current and future problems. They’re proposing an estimated $134 million dollar collaborative project called The Loop to connect existing water infrastructure and add a new pipeline to bring water from the southern part of the county to the north. This would allow a dozen area water utilities to tap into current and future new water from other basins and carry recycled treated water around The Loop too. Much of El Paso County outside of Colorado Springs currently draws most of its water from wells sunk into bedrock in a geological area known as the Denver Basin that stretches from Greeley to Pueblo. Eventually, wells might have to go some 2500 feet deep and could cost up to a million dollars to drill.

Open Spaces

The county is currently undergoing a master planning process for Paint Mines Interpretive Park, in part to help account for an increase in visitors to the 750 acres of open space.

What are your thoughts about protecting, maintaining and/or perhaps growing parks and open space within the purview of the El Paso County Board of Commissioners?

The Paint Mines Interpretive Park Master Plan aims to empower the El Paso County Parks and Community Services Department in overseeing, safeguarding, and preserving the Park while enhancing the visitor experience. It will strike a harmonious balance between providing public access and safeguarding the fragile geological features within the Park. Additionally, the Plan will uphold the core goals and objectives outlined in the broader 2022 El Paso County Parks Master Plan. I am in agreement with this plan.

What else would you like to address?

The candidate did not submit a response.