Three Pueblo County schools closed Monday after ‘swatting’ threat

Three Pueblo School District 70 schools are set to reopen Tuesday after a series of online threats made over the weekend were deemed non-credible.

“Following a thorough investigation conducted by local law enforcement and federal agencies, the incident has been determined to be a case of swatting, a false report deliberately intended to provoke an emergency response,” the district said in a press release.

A release from the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office said the threats originated from out of state, appearing to come from a District 70 student, but that there was no indication the student was involved in the swatting attack.

“We do not believe that there is a threat to our community,” Sheriff David J. Lucero said in the release.

Liberty Point International School, the Pueblo West Campus of the District 70 Online Learning Academy and Swallows Charter Academy were closed Monday due to the threats. The affected schools were searched on Monday and all were deemed safe.

The sheriff’s office said it was partnering with the FBI in investigating the incident and that additional law enforcement would be present at the district’s remaining school on Monday. The office partially activated its Emergency Operations Center and said it was remotely monitoring the school buildings with security cameras.

All schools in the district will resume their normal operations on Tuesday.