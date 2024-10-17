State orders Cripple Creek tourist mine to stop operating after worker died in elevator malfunction

State mining authorities have ordered the company operating the tourist mine in Cripple Creek where a worker was killed in an elevator malfunction last week to stop running all tours and restrict public access to the site until further notice.

The Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety sent a cease and desist letter Wednesday to Dennis Lanning co-owner of Gold Mines Tours, Inc., the company operating tours at the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine. The letter comes after an inspection following last week’s elevator malfunction and prevents the mine from re-opening until the agency can complete a review.

The tour mine takes visitors down 1,000 feet in an elevator to demonstrate how mines operate and give guests a historic experience of the industry. Initial reports indicated that an elevator malfunctioned 500 feet down, killing 46-year-old tour guide and Victor resident Patrick Weier. Ultimately, nearly two dozen people were rescued after being trapped below ground for hours.

According to a statement from the state, inspection reports at the mine recorded before the malfunction were "satisfactory, with inspectors finding no observed violations or hazards." The tourist mine was last inspected on Aug, 29, mining officials said. The state also requires operators of tourist mines to perform daily inspections. Those logs are maintained and stored by individual mine operators, the agency said.

The Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety has not provided CPR News with copies of inspection reports, permits and related public records, despite several requests.

On its website, mine operators called the malfunction "a tragic event," and said the mining attraction will be closed until further notice.

"We would like to send our prayers and condolences to everyone involved," it reads. "We would also like to thank all of the first responders and emergency personnel who helped us through such a difficult time."