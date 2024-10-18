WATCH: Colorado 4th Judicial District candidate forum, presented by League of Women Voters

Candidates vying for the 4th Judicial District seat will take part in a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region.

The candidates include Republican incumbent Michael J. Allen and Democrat Jeremy Dowell.

The 4th Judicial District includes El Paso and Teller counties and cities like Colorado Springs and Cripple Creek. District Courts hear civil cases in any amount, as well as domestic relations, criminal, juvenile, probate, and mental health cases. District court decisions may be appealed to the Colorado Court of Appeals (in some cases directly to the Colorado Supreme Court).

The forum will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19.