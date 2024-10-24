Rockrimmon Library in Colorado Springs closing this winter

The Pikes Peak Library District board of trustees voted last week to close the Rockrimmon Library.

The decision comes as the district faces $1.2 million per year in deferred maintenance to keep facilities open and safe to the public, according to the Facilities Master Plan Report.

But it's not a simple financial decision, according to board member Aaron Salt.

“This isn't a purely financial decision,” he said. “This is not a purely facilities decision. This is not purely a staff decision. This is a multifaceted decision that we're having to just reevaluate strategically how we're going to serve this community.”

PPLD Facilities Master Plan Library branch locations throughout the county from the Facilities Master Plan.

The Rockrimmon branch is within 6 miles of Library 21c and East Library, and gets less traffic than nearby branches, according to the Facilities Master Plan Report.

PPLD owns most of the facilities that house library branches. However, 6 of the 16 branches have a lease.

Of those, Rockrimmon has the most expensive lease at $242,000 per year, according to the district, and recent maintenance was also the responsibility of the library and not the landlord, adding to the cost of the location. However, according to the Facilities Master Plan, anticipated maintenance at Rockrimmon is approximately $260,000 – compared to the millions needed for other branch locations.

Although the landlord is offering to reduce the cost of the lease and fix maintenance issues, PPLD said the changes do not address overall financial issues.

The board is anticipating $20.7 million in district-wide building maintenance over the next 10 years.

In a press release announcing the closure, board president Dora Gonzales stressed that the amount of money needed for the district is more than fundraising can solve and “seeking additional funding cannot be implemented overnight…We need to start making changes now. We need to find savings and funding now.”

During a visit to Rockrimmon, some patrons expressed frustration about the decision because they said they primarily walked to the library. They also mentioned concerns over safety at other branches.

Rockrimmon Library materials will be distributed to nearby branches throughout December. Staff will also be staying on the books for the district.

Rockrimmon Library’s last day open will be Nov. 30, 2024.